Sussex theme park raises £7,200 for children’s hospice
There have been three dedicated fund raising days led by Star Wars costume group Vaders Raiders, which featured Obi Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and The Mandalorian.
In addition to this Knockhatch Annual Pass members raised over £3000 upon entering the park. Last week, the Knockhatch team presented a cheque for £7200 to Chestnut Tree House.
Madelaine Hunter-Taylor, Community Fund raiser said “Chestnut Tree House is very grateful for the continued support from Knockhatch Adventure Park, not only through fundraising throughout the year but also their commitment to the Chestnut Tree children and families who treasure their days out at Knockhatch. Their support enables families to make precious memories when they have limited time together.”
To find out more about future events, please visit Knockhatch.com