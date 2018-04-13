Sussex town in top five nationally for fastest house price rises

Heathfield has finished in the top five towns nationally where house prices have risen fastest this year.

It came second in the list behind the Kent commuter town of Sidcup, which has seen property values increase by £11,761 or 2.89 per cent since the start of 2018, according to figures from website Zoopla.

Heathfield has seen values increase by 2.87 per cent, and is followed by Wallingford in Oxfordshire (2.84 per cent) and Glastonbury in Somerset (2.81 per cent).

The top five was rounded off by Darwen, Lancashire, where house prices also rose by 2.81 per cent. Meanwhile, the five biggest house prices losers were led by Immingham in Lincolnshire with a drop of 1.71 per cent.

Esher in Surrey (-1.12 per cent), Ripon in North Yorkshire (-1.08 per cent), Caernarfon in Gwynedd (-1.04 per cent), and the Edgware district of central London (-1.01 per cent) completed the five locations where property has depreciated the most since the start of the year.

The average home in Britain has increased in value by £3,917 or 1.03 per cent to £309,988 since the start of 2018, Zoopla said.