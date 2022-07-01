Sussex traffic evening update: Friday, July 1

In Storrington, traffic is queuing and heavier than normal on the A283 The Square both ways at North Street. Congestion should be expected up to Washington Roundabout.

There is also queuing traffic northbound on Amberley Road.

There are severe delays on Chichester Road in Arundel with increasing delays between the A27 Arundel Road and The Causeway.

Traffic stock image

Sources are reporting average speeds of ten mph.

Severe delays area also being reported around the Southerham Roundabout near Lewes with traffic queuing for two miles. Travel time is about 15 minutes and there is congestion to roads all around Lewes.

In Glynde traffic is heavier than normal on New Road and Lacy’s Hill up to the railway station.