Sussex traffic evening update: Friday, July 8

In Chichester, there are delays of eight minutes, and increasing, on Whyke Roundabout Westbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Stockbridge Roundabout).

Also in Chichester, there are delays of four minutes on Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Arundel, there are delays of six minutes, and increasing, on A27 Chichester Road Westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel By Pass.

Traffic stock image

Also in Arundel, there are severe delays of 13 minutes, and increasing, on Chichester Road Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 The Causeway.

In Offington, there are delays of two minutes, but these are easing, on Grove Lodge Roundabout Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

In Worthing, there are delays of six minutes, but these are easing, on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting By-Pass.

In Lancing, there are delays of six minutes, and increasing, on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

There is slow traffic on A23 Preston Road Southbound at Preston Drove near Preston Park.

The traffic is in the construction area and due to temporary traffic lights.

In Lewes, there are delays of six minutes, and increasing, on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound.

In Polegate, there are delays of three minutes on A27 Polegate By Pass Westbound between A27 and A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout).

There are delays of five minutes, but these are easing, on A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound between Stonehouse Drive and John Macadam Way near Beauport Holiday Park.

There is queueing traffic on A267 Heathfield Road Southbound at B2102 Mayfield Flat near Cross in Hand.

There is slow traffic on A264 Eastbound at B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout) near Faygate.

The traffic is in the construction area and due to temporary traffic lights.

The Southern rail service between Uckfield and East Croydon has been suspended.

This is due to signalling problems. Rail tickets are being accepted on local bus routes.

Southern and Thameslink trains are also not stopping at South Croydon due to problems with signals.

Between 12.15am and 5am each night between Tuesday (July 5) and Friday (July 9), buses will replace Southern trains between Three Bridges and Eastbourne, and between Haywards Heath and Brighton/Worthing.