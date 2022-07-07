Sussex traffic evening update: Thursday, July 7

In Storrington, there are delays on A283 Manleys Hill both ways around Meadowside. The delays are in the construction area and due to temporary traffic lights.

There are reports of slow traffic in Lancing due to a stalled vehicle on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound from A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) to A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

There are also delays of eight minutes, and increasing, on the A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick/Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue.

There is queueing traffic on the A259 Brighton Road Westbound near The Broadway between Lancing and Shoreham. The delays are in the construction area and due to temporary traffic lights.

In Brighton, Dyke Road is partially blocked due to a motorbike crash. Traffic is slow on Dyke Road both ways around Buckingham Road.

Stockleigh Road, in Hastings, is closed due to construction. The road is closed on both ways from Carisbrooke Road to Silchester Road.

In Crowborough, there are delays of three minutes on the A26 Eridge Road Northbound between Goldsmiths Avenue and Batchelor Crescent.

In Newick, there are severe delays of ten minutes, and increasing, on the A272 The Green Westbound between A272 and Church Road.

And in Horsham, there are delays on the A264 Eastbound at B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout) in the construction area. A lane closure in place.

There are delays of up to 20 minutes, and some cancellations, on Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink rail services between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon. This is due to a road vehicle hitting a bridge

Between 12.15am and 5am each night between Tuesday (July 5) and Friday (July 9), buses will replace Southern trains between Three Bridges and Eastbourne, and between Haywards Heath and Brighton/Worthing.