Sussex traffic evening update: Tuesday, July 5

In Worthing, there are delays of two minutes, and easing, on Grove Lodge Roundabout Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

In Shoreham, there are delays of nine minutes, and increasing, on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick/Holmbush turn off) and Eighth Avenue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also queueing traffic in Shoreham on A259 Brighton Road both ways at The Broadway in the construction area.

Traffic stock image

This is due to temporary traffic lights, mainly affecting westbound traffic.

In Brighton, there are delays of two minutes, and increasing, on A259 Kingsway Westbound between A2010 West Street and Lansdowne Place.

Also in Brighton, there are delays of one minute on A259 Marine Parade Westbound between Royal Crescent and A23 Old Steine (Palace Pier).

In Lewes, there are delays of eight minutes, and increasing, on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound in East Sussex.

In Polegate, there are delays of one minute on A27 Westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).

In Battle, there is queueing traffic on A2100 Lower Lake Southbound near The Railway Pub in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights.

The B2036, near Haywards Heath, is partially blocked and heavy traffic due to an earlier crash on Whitemans Green both ways near Manor Drive.

Between 12.15am and 5am each night between Tuesday [July 5] and Friday [July 9], buses will replace Souther trains between Three Bridges and Eastbourne, and between Haywards Heath and Brighton/Worthing.