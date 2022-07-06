Sussex traffic evening update: Wednesday, July 6

In Worthing, there are delays of one minute on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Lambleys Lane (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and Beeches Avenue.
In Lancing, there are delays of eight minutes, and increasing, on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick/Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue.
In Shoreham, traffic is queuing on A259 Brighton Road Westbound near The Broadway in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights.
In Dallington, Padgham Lane is closed due to an emergency burst water main repairs at Redpale.
The Southern service between Crowborough and Uckfield is currently suspended due to problems with the signals.
Between 12.15am and 5am each night between Tuesday (July 5) and Friday (July 9), buses will replace Southern trains between Three Bridges and Eastbourne, and between Haywards Heath and Brighton/Worthing.
This is due to engineering work taking place between Three Bridges and Brighton/Worthing/Eastbourne. Some lines will also close early on Tuesday to Friday mornings.