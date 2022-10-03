Sussex traffic round-up: Monday, October 3

In Chichester, there is one lane closed on the A27 westbound from the A285 by the Halnaker/Petworth turn off towards A285 Portfield Way after a vehicle stalled this afternoon. Lane two is closed but traffic is reportedly coping well.

In Clapham, near Worthing, traffic is heavier than normal on the A280 Southbound from the A24 Findon bypass by Findon Roundabout up to the A27 Arundel Road.

Two cars have collided on Marine Parade in Worthing. Traffic is slow and queuing around West Buildings.

Traffic stock image

