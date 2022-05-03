Sussex traffic round-up: Tuesday, May 3

In Chichester there is queuing traffic on the A27 both ways just before the A286 Stockbridge road and roundabout.

Delays are building according to traffic sources.

In Climping reports say there is slow traffic on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound before Church Lane.

Traffic stock

Storrington residents are facing queueing traffic on A24 London Road Northbound before the Washington Roundabout.

In Worthing, slow traffic on the A27 at Sompting Road near the Toby Carvery, is affecting motorists this morning.

North of Alfriston, there is slow traffic on A27 Westbound before The Street by The Barley Mow.