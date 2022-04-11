Sussex traffic update, April 11: Queues on A27 and crash reports

Holiday traffic is affecting Chichester this afternoon with queueing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound at the A259.

There is said to be congestion to all approaches at the Bognor Bridge Roundabout, and the A286 northbound from Stockbridge.

Traffic is slow and queuing on the the A27 at the Causeway Roundabout in Arundel.

There have been reports of a collision between a bus and a van in Shoreham this afternoon. Traffic is reportedly heavy Gordon Road from Rosslyn Avenue to Buckingham Road as a result.

In Brighton there is slow traffic on the A259 Marine Parade from Hove Beach to Madeira Drive (Palace Pier).

The A272 through Cowfold is seeing severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on A272 Cowfold Road Westbound between A281 and Kennel Lane.