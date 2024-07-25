Sussex vineyard scoops trophy for Best Still Pinot Noir in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The south coast of England might not traditionally be associated with still red wines, but Ashling Park Estate, located just 5 miles from Chichester, is changing that perception. Recently, Ashling Park Estate won the award for the Best Still Pinot Noir in the UK at the Wine GB awards.

This accolade is particularly notable given the record number of entries from producers across the country in this highly competitive year.

Ashling Park's Pinot Noir is an exceptional vintage, aged in French and American oak barrels for nearly a year, which imparts structure, complexity, and depth to the wine.

The result is a rich profile with dark cherry, blackberry, and subtle oak notes, making it versatile for pairing with a wide range of fine foods. It's suitable for enjoying now but also has great potential for aging in the cellar for several years.

Ashling Park's Managing Director celebrates cup win

Gail Gardner, Managing Director of Ashling Park, expressed her excitement over the award, emphasizing the quality of their vineyard and its status as a prime location for producing top-notch wines.

"I’m thrilled," she said. "With such stiff competition, it's a testament to our beautiful vineyard being a true ‘hot spot’ for producing the best of the best. Cheers to excellence and to many more successes ahead!"

Visitors can enjoy a bottle of this award-winning Pinot Noir while overlooking the vineyard from Ashling Park’s restaurant balcony.