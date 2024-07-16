A Met Office yellow warning was put in place from 3pm on Monday until 9am on Tuesday, stating that heavy rain may lead to a ‘risk of localised flooding’.

The heaviest rain fell at 7pm, which some parts of Sussex experiencing relentless rainfall for more than an hour. A Met Office weather map showed heavy downpours, from as much as 16mm per hour.

The A24 was reportedly left flooded at the Washington roundabout in West Sussex – whilst Worthing’s Newland Road was completely blocked due to floodwater. Police officers were pictured at the scene. The town’s railway station car park also experienced flooding.

Other areas badly affected included Crawley and Haywards Heath.

Road traffic collisions were reported in the county – with a car leaving Titnore Lane in Worthing during the adverse weather conditions. The road was closed after a vehicle ‘went into a ditch’, traffic sources reported, with emergency services said to be at the scene.

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell wrote: “Occupant self released, thankfully all ok.

“Be careful on the slippery roads, heavy surface water with debris out there.”

A tree is reported to have fallen on A2270 Titnore Lane on Tuesday morning.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “There were severe downpours in West Sussex on Monday, with some extreme levels of rainfall over a short period. Our Highways teams responded to a number of emergency reports, closing roads, where required, for public safety.

“Unfortunately, even the most efficient highway drainage systems can be overwhelmed in these severe conditions.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We would always encourage drivers to be aware of road conditions, drive safely and take heed of relevant weather warnings.”

The Met Office had warned there was a ‘slight chance’ of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses on Monday.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings,” the yellow weather warning read.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

The Met Office warned that outbreaks of rain – ‘heavy at times with a risk of thunder’ – were expected to develop later on Monday afternoon and then move northwards through the evening and overnight.

Between 15 and 20 mm rain ‘may fall in less than an hour,’ with a few places seeing up to 40 mm in two hours but ‘perhaps more widely within a longer period overnight’, the Met Office said.

The spokesperson added: “Where this occurs, there is the chance of some flooding and disruption.

“Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

