Sussex wine-makers celebrated in new documentary film

Sussex wine-makers Dermot and Ana Sugrue are featured in Frank Mannion’s new feature documentary A Sip of Irish.

The film premiered at the New Park Cinema, Chichester, ahead of its general release on digital platforms, offering a cinematic look at Ireland’s culinary and drinks legacy.

“It features a stellar cast, a veritable who’s who of the Irish drinks and culinary industry,” Frank said. “The film was partly filmed in West Sussex with award-winning winemaker Dermot Sugrue of Sugrue South Downs whose investors including Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville.

“Dermot Sugrue’s Trouble with Dreams 2009 sparkling wine shocked the champagne world by winning the coveted Best in Show at last month’s prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards.”

As Frank, who is Irish himself, explains: “I think we have a stereotypical view of the Irish nation as being big drinkers, and that was perpetrated in Hollywood movies from the 1920s onwards. Really, I wanted to see if that was an unfair portrayal.

“The fact is that as a nation our alcohol drinking has been in decline for two decades but actually our drinks exports have been increasing hugely. So in some ways the stereotype is self-perpetuating. There are more Irish pubs outside Ireland than in Ireland. 2,000 pubs in Ireland have been closed in the last decade. We are drinking less and we're going to the pub less because there are fewer pubs so really it's an undeserved reputation, but the fact is that our exports have been very, very successful.

“I was also interested in exploring the Irish diaspora in this film.”

And that includes Dermot who moved from County Limerick: “He is massively featured in the film. He started off making country wines in Ireland. He was making wine from gooseberries and elderberries and all those sorts of fruits that he could find in the country lanes. He continued in Bordeaux and then moved to Sussex where he worked with the big wineries.”

But then he was invited by a Catholic monastic order in Storrington to create a vineyard, as the film explains.

“And it is bonkers that an Irishman is now making England’s best sparkling wine!

“He is always looking for authentic, original ideas. He is experimental and he is a risk-taker and he also has the scientific knowledge. He is unquestionably England's greatest winemaker. You do your research and see if any other names come up. It's ironic that Irishman is England's greatest winemaker in England.

“For him it is all about the quality of the wine in the bottle but he is also great at the marketing.”

One wine is called “Bonkers zombie robot alien monsters from the future ate my brain (sur lie)”: “We have all been very stuffy about names on bottles. We're so used to having very boring names on our wine, and now we get this name!

“Dermot came to the West London premiere (of the film) and very finely served the audience his amazing sparkling wine. He is very proud of the film. The fact is that his wine is so good that he lifts every other winemaker. The rising tide floats all the boats, and everyone else has to raise their game because of him.”

The film also features Jurassic Park actor and winemaker Sam Neill, dancer Michael Flatley, Devonshire Soho publican Oisin Rogers, TV presenter Laura Whitmore, singer-songwriter Una Healy, Banshees of Inisherin actor Pat Shortt and the Muff Liquor Company in which Russell Crowe is a key investor.

“The film is a cinematic toast to Ireland’s culinary and drinks legacy and tells a fascinating story that will surprise international viewers who think of Ireland as just the home of Guinness and Irish stew,” Frank said.

Dermot said: “Alongside our small team of dedicated professionals, we farm four exceptional, mature vineyards across the South Downs of East and West Sussex. We are independent, artisan winemakers who live and breathe what we do on a daily basis – through thick and thin, hail and fog, hot and cold. All our wines are small production, hand-made, and typically aged for 5 to 10 years before release. They are low in sulphites, always vegetarian and vegan, and made with sustainable viticulture: we believe in and respect the soil beneath our feet.

“We are immensely proud that our multi-award-winning wines are regarded by many of the world's most influential critics as among the very best that England produces.”