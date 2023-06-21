Sussex Wine Tourism: A Plan for Growth was launched on June 14 at the Houses of Parliament during a well-received reception hosted by Sir Peter Bottomley MP.

This ambitious plan aims to grow Sussex's wine tourism sector from its current value of £25 million to an impressive £283 million by 2040, generating 3633 new jobs and securing Sussex’s position as the UK’s premier wine tourism destination.The winelands of Sussex currently boast 138 vineyards, representing a quarter of Great Britain under vine. Many are award-winning and open to the public, offering cellar door sales, tours, tastings, food and drink, shopping, accommodation as well as a variety of events and activities.

Eleven Sussex wine estates were present at Wednesday’s launch, showcasing their world-class wines and outstanding tourism experiences that complement the region’s rich and distinctive landscape, heritage and cultural offerings. The event was well attended by MPs from across the Sussex region, as well as Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, Minister for Media, Tourism and Creative Industries, Sir John Whittingdale OBE, and CEO VisitBritain/VisitEngland Patricia Yates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch coincides with Sussex Day (June 16) and English Wine Week (June 17-25).

Representatives from eleven Sussex Vineyards that attended the Sussex Wine Tourism: A Plan for Growth last week at the Houses of Parliament. Photo: David Hartley

Sussex Wine Tourism: A Plan for Growth has been overseen by Sussex Modern and the Sussex Visitor Economy Initiative.

Since 2017, Sussex Modern has been working collaboratively with regional partners, spanning not just wine, but also art and landscape, to change the perceptions of Sussex and raise its profile as a premier national and international visitor destination. In a year which sees Towner Eastbourne host the Turner Prize, this ambition is now more pertinent than ever.

The Sussex Visitor Economy Initiative is a strategic partnership led by East Sussex County Council, West Sussex County Council and Brighton & Hove City Council, collaborating with a wide range of public and private sector partners and local destination management organisations. Its aim is to harness the opportunities that cross-county collaboration brings, grow the value of the visitor economy and raise the profile of Sussex as a national and international visitor destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VisitBritain/VisitEngland CEO Patricia Yates said: “We welcome the launch of Sussex Wine Tourism: A Plan for Growth, bringing together businesses and stakeholders from across the region to harness the significant opportunities to promote Sussex’s wine tourism internationally, including to the valuable United States market. With a growing range of first-class wine and viticulture-inspired experiences on offer, from cellar tours and tastings to wine festivals, and with many vineyards offering luxury and boutique accommodation, wine tourism is boosting Sussex’s profile on the international stage as a food and drink destination.

Rathfinny Vineyard, Alfriston, East Sussex. Photo: Rathfinny

“With our research also showing strong interest from international travellers in trying British food and drink, Sussex’s wine tourism offer is also an exciting proposition and incentive product for the business meetings market. At just over an hour away, the stunning Sussex wine region complements London’s offer and showcases the richness of Britain’s regional diversity.”

Mardi Roberts, vice chair of the Sussex Visitor Economy Initiative as well as director of communications at Ridgeview Wine Estate, went on to say, “Sussex Wine Tourism: A Plan for Growth marks a significant milestone in the region's pursuit of becoming a premier wine tourism destination. By fostering collaboration, innovation and the celebration of Sussex's unique offerings, the plan sets the stage for remarkable growth in the years to come, solidifying Sussex's reputation as a must-visit location for wine enthusiasts and tourists alike.”

To access the full report, please visit www.sussexmodern.org.uk/sussexwinetourism