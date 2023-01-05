Sussex's NHS is looking for people to become a Governor

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT) is looking to recruit local people to join its Council of Governors.

Governors play an important role in the work of the Trust and can make a real difference. Duties include holding non-executive directors to account for the performance of the board, reviewing the annual report and accounts and representing the interests of the public at Trust meetings.

There are three Public Governor vacancies available that the Trust is encouraging local people to apply for in Arun, Worthing and the High Weald Lewes and Havens area of East Sussex.

Peter Horn, Chair of SCFT, said: “Our governors play an important role in shaping the future of community services across Sussex, they help us to understand the needs of the local population and give voice to the communities that we serve.

“They come from many different backgrounds and all walks of life, with a wide variety of skills and experience. So, if you are passionate about the NHS and want to help plot its course over the coming years, then you could be just the sort of person we are looking for.”

The Trust provides a range of community services in people’s own homes, in clinics, GP surgeries and hospitals across Sussex.

If you are passionate about the health and wellbeing of local people and would like to help shape the future direction of the Trust, please visit the website for full details: https://bit.ly/scftelection23 or call 01273 696011 extension 1520.