Sustainable Growth Summit will help hospitality businesses in Chichester District

Hospitality, tourism and leisure businesses in Chichester are being invited to a special event aimed at helping them reduce their carbon footprint, while also reducing costs.

The Sustainable Growth Summit – All The Ingredients For Sustainable Success is being held on Wednesday 24 January 2024 for businesses which supply this important part of the local economy.

The free event has been organised by Chichester District Council’s Economic Development Team in association with The Great Sussex Way and South Downs National Park Authority.

Itwill run from 10.30am until 2pm at the Memorial Hall in the South Downs Centre, Midhurst.

Businesses will have the opportunity to network with local suppliers and hospitality business owners. Delegates will also hear from thought leaders and local business owners about how they have lowered their own costs while also reducing their carbon footprint.

“As a council we are always looking for ways to help support businesses in the district,” explains Councillor Harsha Desai, the council’s Cabinet Member for Growth and Place. “We know that becoming more sustainable is an issue of great interest to our local businesses, but that it can be difficult to know where to start and can be a daunting subject.

“We also know that becoming more sustainable can benefit businesses in multiple ways and so we thought it would be useful to bring together a few experts in the field to help businesses consider the steps they can take and help get them started.

“It’s going to be an extremely valuable day, and I hope that as many businesses as possible are able to attend.”

Locally sourced food and refreshments will be available for attendees.