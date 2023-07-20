NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Swimming Canada Para team return to K2 Crawley

A local leisure centre in Crawley will host a training camp for the Canadian Para Swimming team, for the second consecutive year, ahead of the World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester this summer.
By Kathryn WebsterContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST

K2 Crawley, managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Crawley Borough Council, will host the training camp between Wednesday, July 19 to Thursday, July 27, comprising a mixture of long and short sessions in the pool for 20 swimmers, and 18 coaches and support staff.

The centre has worked hard to ensure there is a balanced outcome to the K2 Crawley swimming pool programme during this time, accommodating for all members, clubs, and Everyone Active’s Swim Academy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jon Hodgson, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back the Canadian Para Swimming team to K2 Crawley. It’s both testament to our facilities and colleagues that we can attract talented teams to come and train with us.

Most Popular
Swimming Canada para team return to K2 Crawley Swimming Canada para team return to K2 Crawley
Swimming Canada para team return to K2 Crawley

“We’re looking forward to seeing the highly skilled team in full training mode, and wish them the best of luck at the World Swimming Championships next month.”

Team Leader Wayne Lomas "K2 Crawley, along with the entire community were gracious hosts for our team 2022, ensuring our we were well prepared for our competition last summer.

“As we prepare for this year’s Manchester Allianz Para Swimming World Championships, we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with the community and members of K2 Crawley and thank everyone for their support.”

Related topics:ManchesterCrawley Borough Council