Swimming Canada para team return to K2 Crawley

A local leisure centre in Crawley will host a training camp for the Canadian Para Swimming team, for the second consecutive year, ahead of the World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester this summer.

K2 Crawley, managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Crawley Borough Council, will host the training camp between Wednesday, July 19 to Thursday, July 27, comprising a mixture of long and short sessions in the pool for 20 swimmers, and 18 coaches and support staff.

The centre has worked hard to ensure there is a balanced outcome to the K2 Crawley swimming pool programme during this time, accommodating for all members, clubs, and Everyone Active’s Swim Academy.

Jon Hodgson, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back the Canadian Para Swimming team to K2 Crawley. It’s both testament to our facilities and colleagues that we can attract talented teams to come and train with us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the highly skilled team in full training mode, and wish them the best of luck at the World Swimming Championships next month.”

Team Leader Wayne Lomas "K2 Crawley, along with the entire community were gracious hosts for our team 2022, ensuring our we were well prepared for our competition last summer.