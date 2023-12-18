Swiss Garden brings Christmas joy to the Shoreham community
Staff and Pupils at Swiss Gardens Primary School in Shoreham have been spreading Christmas cheer to their local community.
The Swiss Gardens school choir have been so busy recently prepared and performing brining some festive cheer to residents of local care homes. Their festive season started last Friday when they sang for the residents of Homehaven; on Wednesday this week they sang at Elmcroft and Thursday saw them singing for the residents at St Paul's Lodge! They did a wonderful job and brought Christmas cheer to so many people!