Switchboard is welcoming five new trustees – and inviting TNBI people to join them

Switchboard is excited to welcome five new trustees and invite people from our trans, non-binary and intersex communities to join them on our Board.

Our new trustees and their role

We’re delighted to welcome:

Lucy Cryan (she/her)

Lucy is a chartered accountant focussed on forensic accountancy and financial risk management, with experience of advising companies on their compliance and governance programmes. She is Switchboard’s treasurer.

Charlotte Fiander (she/her)

Charlotte is a communications professional with more than 17 years’ experience in the charity sector and specialising in membership organisations and development. She also has expertise in equality, diversity and inclusion.

Tom Spearman-Black (he/him)

Tom is senior marketing leader and executive team member with over 20 years of experience with brands in the luxury, premium and fine arts sectors. A strategic, creative and diverse marketeer, Tom has led teams focused on strategy which aims to rejuvenate and transition brands.

David is a charity and public sector professional who is skilled in strategic planning, governance and communication strategies. He has recently been a regional leader in the NHS for mental health, learning disabilities and autism. David also has expertise in equality, diversity and inclusion.

Joshua Wells (he/him)

Josh is a medical affairs professional and specialist pharmacist with an extensive background in clinical operations, research and health inequalities. He brings experience in clinical governance, safeguarding and research.

Lucy, Charlotte, Tom, David and Josh join fellow Board members Simon Dowe (he/him), Chair; Jeffrey Howard (he/him), Vice Chair; Giancarlo Angelucci (he/him), Chair of Governance; and Andy Brett (he/him), Company Secretary. You can read our trustees’ full profiles on our website.

The new trustees will support our organisational strategy and governance as we continue to grow and develop our award-winning services.

Invitation to trans, non-binary and intersex people to join our Board

Switchboard is hoping to build on their appointment by recruiting three additional trustees from our trans, non-binary and intersex (TNBI) communities.

We also encourage applications from Black and non-Black people of colour as we recognise that they are under-represented on our Board.

To express your interest or for further information, please email Josh at [email protected]