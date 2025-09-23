Sycamore Gap poet gives Chichester reading

Chichester Library and the South Downs Poetry Festival are joining forces to celebrate National Poetry Day with a reading by Sussex poet Zoe Mitchell, the author of a nationally acclaimed poem on Sycamore Gap.

On Thursday, October 2, at 7pm, Zoe will read the poem along with others from her collection together with new work. Local writers get the chance to read their own poems after the interval when a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink will be served. Acoustic guitar music will intersperse the readings.

Zoe grew up in Chichester. She has a PhD in creative writing from the University of Chichester. Her first collection, Hag, was published by Indigo Dreams and her second, Untold Fortunes, will be published in autumn 2025 by Animal Heart Press.

Her poem, Sycamore Gap, was a Guardian poem of the week and received further attention following the vandalism when she read her work on BBC Radio 4 and the World Service. More recently, the composer Gavin Higgins included the poem in his song cycle, Speak of the North, which premiered this year.

Zoe said: “I am fascinated by the power and magic of words; I work as a business copy writer. I enjoy the creative challenge of writing, of bringing clarity and understanding and using language to better understand our world. The Sycamore Gap poem itself has had quite a journey. I was inspired by the beauty and the sense of history that stretched across the landscape. It was featured as a Guardian poem of the week, and it appeared in the anthology, Places of Poetry, a book that grew out of the wonderful website which mapped the UK with poems.

“I felt all of this was an unexpected and rather fabulous result for a strange little poem, but after the mindless vandalism of the tree, the poem insisted itself once again. Many more people found the poem. I had no inkling of what it would come to mean when I wrote it. I read the poem on Radio 4 and the BBC World Service when the news broke. I was terrified to do it, but I felt so strongly that a place that meant so much to so many should be remembered, and I trusted the poem to insist itself in the right way.”

After Zoe’s reading, local writers will have the chance to read their own poems. The National Poetry Day theme for 2025 is Play, but poems in any style or on any subject are welcome. Live music comes from Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar. Readers and listeners are equally welcome. The library’s poetry and music events are always very popular, so early booking is advised.

Celebrating National Poetry Day, Thursday October, 2, 7pm, Chichester Library. Tickets £6.00 (to include a glass of wine/soft drink) are available from Chichester Library, Tower Street, PO19 1QJ 01243 777351