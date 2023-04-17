Take a look at Lancing bungalow

A well-appointed bungalow needing updating in Lancing is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

43 Monks Avenue, Lancing

Semi-detached 43 Monks Avenue is among 130 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £200,000 to £225,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday, May 4.

Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This two-bedroom 1930s-style bungalow needs updating, but we consider it to be very much worth a look to discover its potential.”

The accommodation is well appointed and there is a gas heating system via radiators and full double-glazing throughout.

There are gardens to the front and rear with a shared driveway, the rear garden being of good size, mainly laid to lawn with flower and shrub borders.

The bungalow is situated close to the town on the north side of the road close to its junction with Hadlow Way.

Local shopping facilities and amenities are easily accessible with the seafront lying a mile to the south and the nearby A27/A259 providing excellent road links to Brighton, Worthing and all surrounding areas.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The current auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Thursday, May 4.