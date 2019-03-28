Take a virtual tour of the North Street Quarter in Lewes

A computer generated animation has been released of the North Street Quarter development in Lewes.

The virtual tour takes viewers through the streets and public spaces, giving a sense of the development’s scale, proportions and appearance and its relationship with the River Ouse.

It shows how the different neighbourhoods with their distinct architectural characteristics flow into one another and are enhanced by trees and other natural features.

The North Street Quarter will be a vibrant, mixed use neighbourhood which will regenerate the area around North Street and the Phoenix Industrial Estate and reconnect it to the heart of Lewes.

It will offer more than 400 new homes, to include 40 per cent affordable housing; a new health hub serving 26,000 patients; a public square, cafés and galleries; 140,000 square feet flexible business space; a riverside promenade; and 330-space underground public car park.