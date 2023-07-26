Take part in a new study exploring the transition between school and university

Heading to uni for the first time this autumn? Take part in a project to help improve student experience.

The University of Chichester is seeking participants for a new study exploring the transition to university and the personal factors that can help aid success across the first year.

The Who Thrives? project, an initiative started by one of the university’s pyschology PhD candidates, aims to improve student’s university experience by following groups of students for eight months during their transition from school to university. By identifying factors which impact a person’s ability to ‘succeed’ in the transition, the team hope to design an intervention which will allow participants to develop and thrive during this time.

“The jump from school to university can be a big one,” says PhD candidate Izzy Ball. “There are so many things for a new student to navigate, many for the first time ever, including moving away from friends and family, living alone for the first time and settling into a different method of study. We want to hear from students who will be going to uni this autumn and the teachers who support them – if that’s you, sign up to take part before 31 July.”

Students at the University of Chichester