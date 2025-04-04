Talented young musicians converge for Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 5th April, Arun Choral Society will venture out of Arundel to perform Carl Orff’s ‘Carmina Burana’ at Worthing Assembly Hall.

Tickets cost £16 and £8 on https://www.arunchoralsociety.co.uk/performances

Spokeswoman Deirdre Tilbury said: “Not only will we have the pleasure of performing in this large and imposing venue, but we shall have the honour of performing this unique work with many of West Sussex’s most talented and enthusiastic young musicians.

“With over 100 singers from Arun Choral Society, over thirty young singers from all over West Sussex, an orchestra composed of some of the county’s most talented young musicians and three of our favourite professional singers this is bound to be a concert to remember. The energy on the stage will be palpable and will sizzle.

“In the first half of the concert West Sussex Music Youth Orchestras and choirs will bring you some wonderful music: ‘Variations on a Theme’ by Tchaikovsky and Anton Arensky (West Sussex String Orchestra); ‘Pavane pour Une Infante’ by Maurice Ravel ( West Sussex Youth Orchestra); ‘Northern Lights’ by Ola Gjeilo, an enchanting piece performed by West Sussex Youth Choir, Young Voices and Arun Choral Society; and ‘Your Soul is Your Song’ by Jake Runestead.

“In the second half all the choirs, young and old and accompanied by the orchestra will combine together to sing ‘Carmina Burana’ by Carl Orff.

“Carmina Burana is a unique piece of music with a wide variety of moods and styles. Its melodies range between romance, power and fun. The use of percussion is spine-tingling. The soprano soloist sings melodies of such beauty that they will have you melting like a marshmallow and the bass sings rollicking and riotous songs with the male chorus which will have you wanting to join in. Grand melodies are interspersed with joyful choral singing and the piece is book-ended by the well-known and highly-threatening melody which reminds us of hell, fire and brimstone! This is music of epic proportions which is almost operatic in style. What’s not to like?

“But combining all this with the joyful energy of the young people singing in two choirs (junior and senior) or playing in an orchestra, you have a heady mixture which will raise your spirits and make you realise what joy there is to be had in listening to or taking part in this musical experience. Humans have always needed music and have used it to express their emotions since time began. This piece is based on the music and songs of the troubadours who wandered Europe, entertaining people with their songs and dances during medieval times. Their songs were written down by German monks as light relief from writing the Scriptures or perhaps wistfully remembering their far-off days spent in the outside world. Their manuscript was later discovered and in the 1930’s Carl Orff set music to some of these verses and the result he achieved is as fresh to us now as the day it was written. Hold onto your seats because if you come to this concert, and I hope you do, you’re in for a roller-coaster ride!”