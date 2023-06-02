Talk on navigating the menopause from Sophie Corbett & hormone specialists at Rockwater, Hove

Mental health advocate Sophie Corbett hosts a series of wellness workshops at Rockwater, the lifestyle hub in Hove.

On Tuesday 6th June, mental health advocate Sophie Corbett will host an educational evening on menopause at Rockwater, the lifestyle hub in Hove, alongside hormone menopause specialists, Dr Elizabeth McCulloch and NHS nurse Sarah Leroux.

Throughout the evening, the specialists will offer their advice, insights and run a Q&A session. Ahead of the event, Sarah Leroux has provided three tips for women navigating menopause.

Three top tips for women when navigating menopause from NHS nurse Sarah Leroux: 1. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a treatment to relieve symptoms of the menopause, and although effective for many, it is not a one size fits all. It can for some women take a while to find the right combination. 2. If you don’t have an understanding doctor, ask to see another. However, if diet and exercise were a pill, we’d all be taking it. 3. Be kind to yourself. These emotional and physical changes can impact us in many ways, so please treat yourself like your best friend. Take time for yourself, ask for help if you need it, and never let age be a barrier to what you can and cannot do.

Rockwater’s Sophie Corbett is well known to be vocal about her experience with menopause, and is passionate about helping other women navigate through this time in their lives. The workshop will build on the popular talks that Corbett has already started at Rockwater. This includes weekly So Talk sessions and expert-led mental health evenings, including the successful Men's Mental Health Talk, which emphasised the importance of combating the unhelpful expectations placed on men in society.

Corbett and Rockwater are keen to provide an open, non-judgmental, and non-clinical space for guests to talk, listen, learn and connect.

The Rockwater Menopause Evening 6th June | 19:00 - 21:30 In the Rockwater Lodge Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased at rockwater.uk.

Sophie Corbett of Rockwater, commented, "Menopause is a natural and inevitable transition for women, but the impact it can have on our mental health should not be underestimated. Women now still feel embarrassed to say they have menopause. Our aim is to raise awareness and empower women to navigate this life stage with confidence and ease, promoting better health overall. Our evening will really get into the nitty-gritty, as TV programmes can only go so far! It will be fun, knowledgeable, and really help some people.”