Talk on the history of Gorringe’s Auction Galleries, Lewes

On June 12, the Lewes History Group talk welcomes Gorringe’s director, Philip Taylor who takes a look over almost 100 years of Gorringe’s Auction Galleries’ history, from a local Sussex saleroom, to an internationally known business at the forefront of the online auction experience
Jane Lee
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:24 BST
Gorringe's sale rooms, North St, LewesGorringe's sale rooms, North St, Lewes
Gorringe's sale rooms, North St, Lewes

As with a number of successful provincial auction rooms, Gorringe’s largely owes its origins to one famous sale; theirs being the contents of Lewes House, conducted by Rowland Gorringe in 1929. The sale aroused international interest, resulting in Rowland becoming ‘’the man’’ to consult for the sale of Art and Antiques in Sussex.

Philip Taylor, a partner since 1981, will discuss and trace the firm’s journey through almost 100 years, from periodic ‘’on the premises’’ house sales, to the eventual opening of Gorringe’s Galleries, in North Street, Lewes, in 1945.

Philip will cover outside sales of the contents of country house, private schools, as well as looking at a host of remarkable individual sale results, including £24,000 for a lock of John Lennon’s hair and the £82,000 for Orwell’s Down and Out in Paris and London.

We will hear how sales ledger accounting has progressed to state-of-the-art online sales, which now expose every sale to over 3,000,000 potential buyers.

Doors open 7pm for 7.30 start at Kings Church, Brooks Rd, BN7 2BYAll need to book https://ticketsource.co.uk/lhgMembers free : Non-members £4More at leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

