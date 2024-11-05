Taylor Wimpey celebrates sell-out success at Worthing development

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is celebrating a brand-new community after successfully completing the sale of its final home at its Barley Grange development in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening in 2021, Barley Grange has brought 120 new homes to the Worthing community, each designed to compliment the local area and the phases already completed by Taylor Wimpey.

Taylor Wimpey has collaborated with a number of local causes and groups in the area since commencing work on the development. Support includes a £250 donation to The Durrington Community Cycle Project CIC in 2021 to support the charity’s cycle workshop and a £500 donation to Worthing Foodbank and Turning Tides this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm has also engaged and supported local schools with a £250 donation to Durrington High School’s rewards system in 2022 which encourages students to represent the school’s values: kindness, aspiration, perseverance and pride.

Barley Grange street scene

On top of this, the housebuilder challenged pupils at The Laurels Primary School to design welcome cards to give to residents moving into Barley Grange, the winner and runners up, Siddart Vi V Jay, Louie Jarvis in and Lucy Perry, all received gift cards as a thank you for their creative entries.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are delighted to have brought a new community to Barley Grange and to have had the opportunity to give back to the local area with our donations and activities.

“We encourage those looking for homes in this area to visit our Regis Park development in the nearby coastal town of Pagham and have a chat with our friendly sales team to find out about the incentives and offers available there.”