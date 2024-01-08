Tea time in Eastbourne is charity caketastic!

Never mind tea for two…what better way to start 2024 than having tea to celebrate twenty years of a local charity, that has transformed thousands of lives for the better throughout the county through their work.East Sussex Hearing are hosting a celebration afternoon tea experience at the wonderful new Jo Jo’s Tea Room in Seaside Road Eastbourne next January.

As well as the perfectly brewed piping hot pot, guest will have the chance to scoff scones, sumptuous finger sandwiches, and devour the most scrumptious cakes this side of heaven!

If that’s not enough theirs an option to keep bubbly happy with a glass of prosecco or two.

All the proceeds raised will help the charity support some of the 120,000 East Sussex residents who have a hearing disability, thus helping them to lead fully independent lives, free from isolation and exclusion.

At the launch at Jo Jo's Tea Room

The charity’s CEO David Rowan said, “Firstly I want to thank Jo Jo’s Tea Room proprietor, Jo Lindsay for allowing us to host this event in there amazing establishment.

"We at the charity are also very grateful to our corporate sponsor Ginger & Sanders Estate Agents for their continued support and appreciation of the work we do to challenge the impact of hearing loss.”

David added: “What better way to raise funds for a worthy cause than to drink tea and eat cake.”

The event has two sittings on Saturday 20th January 11-1pm & 2-4pm at Jo Jo’s Tea Rooms, 22 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3PA.

The price is £20 or £26 for the prosecco upgrade.

Advanced tickets only. Booking via East Sussex Hearing 01323 722506