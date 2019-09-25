Team abseils landmark to fundraise for cancer fund

A team of 28 Brighton and Sussex University Hospital staff and supporters are set to abseil 531 ft from the i360 viewing tower in October.

The group is raising money for the Sussex Cancer Fund (SCF), a charity working with the NHS to create and improve facilities for cancer care across Sussex.

Among them is Uckfield resident and radiographer Rebecca Duffy who works at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

She says her role as a review radiographer allows her to spend time ‘getting to know patients’ and ‘see first-hand’ the difference that SCF makes to patients’ wellbeing.

“The fact that the fund also plays such a huge role in the big things too, such as helping to fund the equipment we need to give the most cutting edge radiotherapy techniques, only goes to demonstrate that we could not do the work we do without the work SCF do.” Rebecca said.

Rebecca uses a wheelchair which she says allows her to ‘continue whizzing around the hospital at speed’.

She says: “Being notably lacking in both musical talent and running ability, I’m delighted to finally be able to contribute to the fundraising effort!”

Rebecca has raised £277 to date for her abseil, exceeding her target of £252.

Those taking part in the event have currently raised a total of £3,724 of their £10,000 target on JustGiving.

The descent is scheduled to take place in two sessions at 6pm and 7:50pm on October 4 and the charity encourages those nearby to come along and watch the abseil.

The JustGiving page for Idrop for SCF can be found at www.justgiving.com/campaign/idropscf