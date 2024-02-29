Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DS Chris Oliver, known for putting the likes of Zoe Lyons and James “Arg” Argent through their paces on the hit TV series, joined his colleagues as part of Team Beacon, whose members raised in excess of £70,000 for the Brighton-based HIV charity.

This makes it the most successful Brighton Half Marathon yet for the Beacon.

Speaking after the race, Chris said “It was great support shown by the community during the Half Marathon. It was a difficult event, particularly the final three miles battling against a strong headwind, but it was all worth it for a fantastic cause.

Team Beacon's celebrity start line | Submitted picture

"I was deeply moved by Gareth Thomas sharing his personal journey of living with HIV, finding inspiration in his resilience and determination. This motivated me to wholeheartedly back The Sussex Beacon and their important work.”

Arg commented: “My grandparents retired to Brighton and I’ve developed a real bond with the city. Sadly, I lost my Grandmother Dianne “Nanny Brighton” last summer.

"She meant everything to the family and is badly missed. Today was for her. I managed to run under two hours, which was my target, so I’m thrilled. I didn’t realise how amazingly supportive the crowd would be. I’d love to do it all again next year!”

Zoe added “It was so much fun to run the Brighton Half Marathon for The Sussex Beacon with these beautiful humans. As others have said, the last three miles were brutal, thanks to the wind, but every minute was worth it!”

Mike Harris and Rachel Brett at Team Beacon HQ | Submitted picture

Sussex Freemasons Community Charity Chairman Mike Harris, main sponsor of Team Beacon, said “It is heartwarming to see so many amazing runners raising such a magnificent amount of money for so many worthy community causes, and in particular funding a nursing position for The Sussex Beacon.

"To hit a record amount in the current climate is inspirational and we are proud of our continued support to The Sussex Beacon”.

Paul Hilly, chair of the Sussex Beacon commented “We’re delighted to see such an incredibly successful Brighton Half Marathon for Team Beacon. Record numbers of Team Beacon runners and a record amount raised for The Sussex Beacon. Thanks to the generosity of so many, the Beacon’s Inpatient Unit will receive vital additional support, as they carry out vital work supporting and caring for people living with HIV.”