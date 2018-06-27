Teatime at Bridge Cottage

Bridge Cottage in Uckfield featured on BBC’s South Today when Wealden MP Nus Ghani visited its ground-breaking ‘Women of Suffrage’ exhibition.

Ms Ghani talked to presenters about how, as the first female MP for Wealden, she continues to champion the cause of women’s equality in politics.

Bridge Cottage education officer, Nicola Stewart, also spoke at the event, detailing the inspirational stories of little known historical figures across Sussex who had significant parts to play in the fight for female suffrage.

The historic venue has signed-up to EqualiTeas, a programme of events to mark the Representation of the People Act 1918 which allowed some women to vote for the first time. Nicola said: “Historically, tea parties were hotbeds of political activism.

“It was one of the few ways women could meet without men to discuss and plan.

“Leading suffrage organisations used tea parties and tea shops as central campaigning elements to increase awareness, discuss tactics and raise money.”

She added: “We invite everyone to come to Bridge Cottage Heritage Centre, enjoy a cup of tea and hear a guest speaker talk about the 100 years since women gained the partial vote.”