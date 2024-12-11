Facebook users are experiencing outages and problems 😱

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facebook users have reported issues with app this evening.

Downdetector has seen a spike in reports of problems on Meta apps.

Instagram has also reportedly experienced issues.

Meta users are reporting issues across a range of apps - including Facebook. The social media platforms have been hit by problems on Wednesday (11 December) evening.

People have reportedly had issues with Facebook as well as messenger and Instagram, as well as Threads. According to Downdetector the issues started to be reported around 6pm tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook users report the app is down. (Pic: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

The Verge reports that Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Facebook down?

Downdetector has seen a massive spike in users reporting issues across Meta apps on Wednesday December 11. It includes problems with Facebook - including having issues with the app not loading.

The Verge reports that people have experienced error messages when attempting to load the app. Downdetector users have also had issues with messenger and also had problems commenting on posts.

What has Meta said about the outages?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official Meta account posted: “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”

One person responded: “It’s almost poetic that you’re using the competitor’s app to update everyone on yours being down.”

Have you experienced issues with Facebook or Instagram this evening? Let me know: [email protected].