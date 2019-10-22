Teenage boy goes missing from Eastbourne

Concerns have been raised for a missing teenage boy from Eastbourne.

Elliot Ben-Sellem has been reported missing from his home in South Street since Thursday (October 17).

Have you seen missing Elliot? SUS-191022-154059001

Police say the 17-year-old was last seen at 1pm that day and there is a possibility he may be with friends in Lewes or Brighton.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins of medium build, with black hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey jumper, black coat and black and white trainers. He may be carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who sees Elliot or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1453 of 17/10.