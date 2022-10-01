Teenage boy missing from Crawley has links to Worthing

Police say Frankie Schultes was last seen in the Broadfield area of the town around 2pm on Wednesday (September 28) wearing a tracksuit and trainers. According to police he is approximately 6’ and has short, brown hair. He is known to have links to the Worthing area. Anyone who sees Frankie or knows where he is, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 973 of 28/09.