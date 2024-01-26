Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jessica, 16, has been reported missing from Brighton and has links to Eastbourne and London, Sussex Police said.

The force confirmed she was last seen at an address in Ewhurst Road at about 5.30pm on Thursday, January 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She is 5’3”, of average build with brown hair and blue eyes,” a spokesperson for the force said.

Jessica, 16, has been reported missing from Brighton and has links to Eastbourne and London. Photo: Sussex Police

"She was last seen wearing a black coat, black crop vest, black leggings, white and black Nike trainers, and a black handbag.

"Officers are concerned for her welfare.