Teenager, 16, missing from Brighton has links to Eastbourne
Jessica, 16, has been reported missing from Brighton and has links to Eastbourne and London, Sussex Police said.
The force confirmed she was last seen at an address in Ewhurst Road at about 5.30pm on Thursday, January 25.
“She is 5’3”, of average build with brown hair and blue eyes,” a spokesperson for the force said.
"She was last seen wearing a black coat, black crop vest, black leggings, white and black Nike trainers, and a black handbag.
"Officers are concerned for her welfare.
"Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 1325 of 25/01.”