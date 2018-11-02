Teenager Holly Small, 14, missing in Lewes

Teenager Holly Small is missing after failing to attend school in Lewes on Wednesday morning (October 31).

Holly, 14, was last seen in the town’s Mountfield Road around 11.15am. It is thought that she may have stayed in the town to celebrate Halloween on Wednesday evening, but might have travelled to Brighton.

She is white, 5ft tall, of slight build, with long brown hair. She was wearing blue leggings, trainers and a green jacket and carrying her school uniform in a bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 450 of 30/10.