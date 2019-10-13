Teenager rescued from bridge over the Ouse

A teenager who managed to climb onto a bridge after they were tired out by the tide has been rescued.

Four teenagers were swimming in the Ouse close to Southease Bridge when one of them was ‘defeated by the strength of the tide’, Newhaven Coastguard said on Facebook.

A fire engine

The swimmer couldn’t make it to the river bank, instead managing to climb onto the wood work structure of the bridge, according to a spokesman.

The coastguard was called out at 1.53pm along with the fire service and Sussex Police.

He added: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue managed to get a ladder from the bridge down to the casualty who was safely recovered.”

The spokesman urged swimmers to chose a safe location and swim within their capabilities.

He added: “The tide at Southease Bridge is always very strong, even more so with all of the extra rainwater flowing down the river.

“If you get into difficulty in a fast flowing river, don’t try and swim against the tide,

“Try floating with the tide and swim slightly sideways towards the river bank.

“If someone is in difficulty in the water on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for Coastguard.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Read more: Cash boost for good causes in Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest awards

Read more: Freeview viewers warned big switch coming next week across Sussex

Read more: New polling station at Seaford school