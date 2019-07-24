Teenagers arrested after Hailsham fire

Two teenagers were arrested after a serious fire at an industrial estate in Hailsham last night (July 23).

Firefighters rushed to the scene behind Argos and Sussex Beds in Diplocks Way after members of the public spotted two large containers full of mattresses had caught ablaze at about 9pm.

Police were called to the scene at 9.43pm where they arrested an 18-year-old and 15-year-old on suspicion of arson.

But the pair were later released without charge, Sussex Police said.

No one was reported as harmed by the fire.

Sussex Beds said the mattresses which were damaged or destroyed in the flames had been due to be collected as waste.

