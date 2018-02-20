Teenagers arrested in drugs raids

Three teenagers have been arrested during drugs raids in Polegate and Seaford.

Officers from East Sussex prevention teams executed warrants in Lewes and Wealden districts on Thursday (February 15) as part of Operation Reap - aimed at disrupting drug supplies to school students.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested in Polegate for drugs related offences, and a search led to seizure of illicit drugs and several thousands of pounds cash.

In Seaford, officers said an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested for drugs offences and again several thousands of pounds cash was seized.

PC Rachel Bourne, an Eastbourne-based youth prevention officer, said, “We’re working in conjunction with prevention enforcement teams and local schools to gain intelligence regarding the supply of drugs.”

District commander Chief Inspector Anita Turner said, “These arrests were as a result of us specifically targeting those seeking to profit from the supply of drugs to vulnerable young people.

“They show we’re committed to taking positive action wherever we can to safeguard communities against the threat and harm caused by the supply of drugs.”

All three people arrested have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.