Telling the story of the iconic Chichester brand Shippam's

The fascinating and very Chichester story of Shippam's comes to life in a new exhibition at The Novium.

Hurrah for Shippam's, running from July 12 to February 28, offers the chance to step into the story of one of Chichester’s most iconic companies. The exhibition explores its history, its impact and its legacy.

From humble beginnings in 1786, Shippam's grew from a family grocer into a nationally recognised food manufacturer – all while remaining proudly rooted in Chichester. Best known for its meat and fish pastes, the company was a household name for generations. But their story goes far beyond the contents of a jar, as you will discover this summer at The Novium.

It’s a story told through quirky adverts, colourful packaging, factory memories and family-friendly interactives – thanks to a £44,593 Unlocking Collections Grant from Arts Council England. The grant allowed The Novium to work with volunteers and the community to research Shippam's advertising archive.

As Rachel Ng, exhibitions and collections officer, explains: “We have got the most amazing archive. It has been in store since it was purchased by the museum back in the 90s because the museum didn't really have the resources to make anything happen with it until the grant came up which is how we've been able to do this now. Bits of the archive have been on display before but only a very small part of it. Now we've been able to work on cataloguing and digitising and repackaging and gathering all oral histories. There's been a very big build-up to the exhibition.”

Sally Jones, Shippam's project manager, said there were probably around 1,200 items in the archive, and the process of digitising them is now almost complete.

Rachel added: “Shippam's has been in some form in the city for years and years. It started in 1786 with the first Charles Shippam and developed from there. It was always such a family business. It employed so many people in the city and they were known for being very good employers. They had a social club and they really took care of their staff.”

The company no longer has a presence in the city and in fact the brand name has disappeared, which makes the archive all the more valuable.

Sally said: “The archive is absolutely fascinating. It goes back to the late Victorian time and all the way through to the 1980s and you can trace so much through it, their product development and all the changes. You see the ready meals coming in in the 1960s, and you see how society is changing. It's so well reflected in the archive. They were very good at catching the mood of the day. When there were the moon landings, they had competitions around the space race, and they also had things around the Olympics. The advertising always had a sense of what was current in that moment. When motoring became bigger, they started talking about picnics. You can trace the whole of culture through the archive. It's so vibrant and energetic and really bright. It is a wonderfully joyful archive.”

For the exhibition, The Novium worked with the West Sussex Record Office and also Screen Archive South East.