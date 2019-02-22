Temporary lights in Lewes after collision destroys controls

Temporary traffic lights are expected to be in place at a busy Lewes junction for the next two weeks.

The move comes after the existing lights were hit by a car.

The incident happened on Sunday (February 17) on the A26 Malling Hill / Malling Down, at its junction with Church Lane and Mill Road.

The traffic light controller, which controls the phasing of the lights, a power supply pillar and street light column were destroyed.

East Sussex Highways is working to build a new controller and replace the damaged columns. The work is expected to take around a fortnight.