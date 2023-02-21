Edit Account-Sign Out
Temporary traffic light catches fire by Exceat Bridge

A temporary traffic light by the Exceat Bridge between Eastbourne and Seaford caught alight last night, the fire service has said.

By Jacob Panons
4 hours ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 12:11pm

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 12.06am on Tuesday, February 21, to reports of a traffic light which caught fire outside the Cuckmere Inn by the A259.

A spokesperson added: “Firefighters used a hose reel jet to put the fire out. The fire is believed to be accidental and there are no reports of any injuries.”

The damage following the fire by the Exceat Bridge. Picture from Ollie Blay

Firefighters by the Exceat Bridge. Picture from Ollie Blay
Firefighters by the Exceat Bridge. Picture from Ollie Blay
Some of the damage following the fire by the Exceat Bridge. Picture from Ollie Blay
