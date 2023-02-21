Temporary traffic light catches fire by Exceat Bridge
A temporary traffic light by the Exceat Bridge between Eastbourne and Seaford caught alight last night, the fire service has said.
By Jacob Panons
4 hours ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 12:11pm
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 12.06am on Tuesday, February 21, to reports of a traffic light which caught fire outside the Cuckmere Inn by the A259.
A spokesperson added: “Firefighters used a hose reel jet to put the fire out. The fire is believed to be accidental and there are no reports of any injuries.”
