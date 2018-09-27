Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday, September 28, to Thursday, October 4

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Magic of Motown.

Friday, September 28, £26-£29.50, 7.30pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Enjoy 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in one explosive concert experience. This breath-taking musical spectacular takes audiences on a journey through the best Motown tunes of all time.

2. Crooners.

Friday, September 2, £22-£23.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Fans of the Rat Pack and the music of the American Song Book are being offered a very British alternative for 2018. This brand new comedy musical is a collaboration between writer and performer Roman Marek and one of the UK’s most prolific modern swing bands, The Mini Big Band. The show features music of the greatest Crooners of all time: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jnr as well as Tony Bennet, Bobby Darin and Britain’s very own crooner Matt Monro.

3. At Last – The Etta James Story.

Sunday, September 30, £29.75-£39.75, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. At Last – The Etta James Story, featuring Vika Bull, plays Theatre Royal Brighton on Sunday. Spokeswoman Sophie Philbrick said: “Having wowed British audiences in 2017 as part of an ecstatically received short tour, Vika and the phenomenal Essential R&B Band are back for 23 dates across the UK this autumn. Following its world premiere in Melbourne in 2013, At Last – The Etta James Story has since repeatedly packed theatres throughout Australia and New Zealand. In 2016 the show returned to Melbourne for a sell-out season at The Arts Centre and July saw the show triumph for a third season at The Sydney Opera House. Telling the story of soul legend Etta James’ turbulent life, the show features some of her most beloved songs including ‘Tell Mama’, ‘Something’s Got A Hold On Me’, ‘Sugar On The Floor’, the heart rending ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’, her iconic signature song ‘At Last’ and more.”

4. The Wipers Times.

Monday to Saturday, October 1-6, £21-£28.50, 7.45pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. The Wipers Times is Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s true and extraordinary story of the satirical newspaper created in the mud and mayhem of the Somme. In a bombed out building during the First World War in the Belgian town of Ypres (mis-pronounced Wipers by British soldiers), two officers discover a printing press and create a newspaper for the troops. Far from being a sombre journal about life in the trenches, they produced a resolutely cheerful, subversive and very funny newspaper designed to lift the spirits of the men on the front line.

5. This is the Greatest Show.

Saturday, September 29, £21-£23, 7.30pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Experience a night at the theatre that celebrates a selection of some of the most popular musicals of all time, including Moulin Rouge, Barnum and, of course, the spectacularly successful The Greatest Showman. Audiences should be aware that this is not a show that recreates the film The Greatest Showman, but it does contain a selection of favourite songs from the 2017 movie.

6. James McVinnie plays Philip Glass.

October 2, £12, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. One of the world’s most sought-after organists, James McVinnie has collaborated with many artists across the genres such as Nico Muhly, Squarepusher, Richard Reed Parry (Arcade Fire), David Lang and Oneohtrix Point Never. Following his afternoon recital on Brighton Dome’s historic organ, James takes to the stage once more for an evening of music by Philip Glass on organ and piano.

7. East Grinstead Autumn Comedy Gala.

Saturday, September 29, 7.30pm, £15-£17, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. East Grinstead’s popular night of stand-up comedy is back this weekend. Headliner Reginald D Hunter is known for his piercingly honest style and has appeared on practically every panel show in the UK, including: Have I Got News For You, QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Dave’s One Night Stand, Channel 4’s Comedy Gala and Would I Lie to You. Character comedian Alex Lowe’s alter-ego Clinton Baptiste will perform the ‘clairvoyant’ routine that made him a favourite on Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights. Joining them is Grimsby comedian, ex-choirboy and aspiring goalkeeper Lloyd Griffith. The compere for the evening will be James Gill.

8. POT.

Thursday, October 4. Bottom circular picture by Suzi Corker. £8-£10, 7.30pm, Dorothy Stringer High School, Loder Road, Brighton, 01273 709709. Louisa wakes up on lock down surrounded by debris from last night’s blow out. Her boyfriend Josh has vanished. With the front door sealed and no signal on her phone, she realises she is not alone and she’s beginning to feel the heat. POT is a restless new thriller from Ambreen Razia (writer of The Diary of a Hounslow Girl) that reveals the hidden lives of Britain’s invisible children, adrift in the care system and at the mercy of gang culture.

9. Dave Gorman.

September 30 and October 1. £29, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint. With support from Nick Doody. Dave Gorman, the man behind Are You Dave Gorman? is back. Expect the ‘King of Powerpoint comedy’ to have a detailed analysis of those parts of life you’ve never stopped to think about before.

10. Comedy at the Con Club.

Thursday, October 4, £8-£10, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 01273 473076. Mike Gunn, Jen Brister, Julie Oliver and MC David Mounfield. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com or Union Music Store. Mike Gunn headlines at all the top comedy venues in the UK, while Jen Brister is a critically acclaimed stand-up and writer. Julie Oliver was a finalist in the Comedy Knights 2015 New Act of the Year Award, as well as the Brighton Comedy Festival Squawker Award 2014.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.