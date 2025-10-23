Textiles at heart of new Chichester exhibition

Signature XII offers an exhibition from the group zero3 at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from October 28-November 9.

“All eleven members of zero3 are very excited to be exhibiting in Oxmarket Contemporary. It is our first exhibition in this wonderful unconstrained space which gives us the freedom to display our work exactly as we want. Whenever possible, each member works on their own theme, developing their own practice, which leads to the title Signature. For this exhibition, we have reached Signature XII. This gives a broad sweep to our exhibitions, but everything is underpinned by the fundamental of a connection to textiles. This exhibition can be described as textile art with an expansion into multimedia. The work on display includes large to small wall pieces, 3D work, some addressing issues of the day and others that will just make you smile; it ranges from representational to abstract. We all love the time working towards an exhibition, and at least one of us will be on hand every day to give you a bit more of the back story.”