Textiles at heart of new Chichester exhibition
Spokeswoman Amanda Duke said: “Our group has members from Surrey, West Sussex, East Sussex, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire.
“All eleven members of zero3 are very excited to be exhibiting in Oxmarket Contemporary. It is our first exhibition in this wonderful unconstrained space which gives us the freedom to display our work exactly as we want. Whenever possible, each member works on their own theme, developing their own practice, which leads to the title Signature. For this exhibition, we have reached Signature XII. This gives a broad sweep to our exhibitions, but everything is underpinned by the fundamental of a connection to textiles. This exhibition can be described as textile art with an expansion into multimedia. The work on display includes large to small wall pieces, 3D work, some addressing issues of the day and others that will just make you smile; it ranges from representational to abstract. We all love the time working towards an exhibition, and at least one of us will be on hand every day to give you a bit more of the back story.”
Zero3 is an exhibiting collective of textile artists that was formed in 2003.
“Zero3 has firmly placed itself at the interface between fine art and contemporary craft, promoting textiles into the art space. We have exhibited UK wide and in Europe. Our membership has changed over the years but our backgrounds include those who have had a life in the arts all their professional careers, others have come from advertising, business, education, medicine and science. Some have high level art qualifications, others have reached this point in their artistic lives through a less formal route. Two members are presently back at university pursuing art courses as mature students.
“Members have been successful in many juried competitions such as Fine Art Quilt Masters, European Art Quilt and European Quilt Triennial, as well as exhibiting with other prestigious groups. The exhibited work reflects the artistic voice of each individual member but it is always moving forward in response to the prompts and concerns presented by life today.”