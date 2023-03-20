Thakeham housing development set to welcome its first residents as construction nears completion

The first residents are set to move into their new homes at a Bellway development which is taking shape in Thakeham.

The developer is building 75 new homes at Abingworth Fields, on a site off Abingworth Crescent in the village.

The development will feature 49 properties for private sale, including eight two-bedroom houses for the over-55s, as well as 26 affordable properties for local people available through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Construction is nearing completion on the first four properties due to be handed over to their new buyers in May – a pair of two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses – which are part of the first phase of 41 homes.

A computer-generated image of the street scene at Abingworth Fields in Thakeham, currently being built and delivered by Bellway South London

Bellway also has detailed plans in place for a second phase of 34 homes.

Purchasers have so far bought eight of the new Bellway homes available to reserve at the development, including two of the houses for the over-55s.

Daniel Williamson, sales director of Bellway South London, said: “We are looking forward to the first homes being completed at Abingworth Fields and handing the keys over to their new owners.

"This represents the moment when the development starts the process of being transformed from a collection of houses into an actual community where people will settle down and live their lives.

“At Abingworth Fields, we are building a range of two to five-bedroom homes, which have been carefully designed to help satisfy the requirements of the local housing market.

“The first phase comprises a choice of two and three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments, which have attracted a lot of interest from a real mix of potential purchasers including young families, first-time buyers and downsizers.

"Most of the buyers so far have been local people who want to stay in the area and are familiar with the development’s fabulous rural location.

“We are also building eight two-bedroom properties – the Potter and the Willett – which, as part of the planning agreement, have been designated for the over-55s only.

"We have so far sold two of these properties to people who are happy to be downsizing to a home which is easier to maintain, costs less to heat and is in a lovely quiet village setting.

“We opened a Parsonage showhome on the site in February, and since then lots of people have taken the opportunity to see inside the completed property.

"This impressive three-bedroom detached family home illustrates perfectly to visitors the spacious layout and high-quality finish that comes with a typical new Bellway home.”

Abingworth Fields is the third stage of construction at Abingworth Meadows.

The wider development, which has been built on land formerly used for mushroom farming, has also delivered a cricket pitch with a pavilion, football fields, a village hall, changing rooms, a pre-school building and a shop and café.

Daniel said: “Abingworth Fields is ideally situated in a rural community in a beautiful part of West Sussex, where people can buy an affordable new home just ten miles from the beach at Worthing.

"It’s just two miles to the shops and amenities in the rural town of Storrington, while Horsham is just 12 miles from home.

“There are a number of well-regarded local schools in the area, with Thakeham Primary School within walking distance.

"An added bonus is that commuters are catered for by convenient transport links, including Pulborough train station, which is ten-minute drive away, for services to Crawley, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.”

There is currently a selection of two-bedroom apartments available to reserve at Abingworth Fields, priced from £270,000 and a choice of two-bedroom houses for the over-55s from £375,000.

For more information about the development, visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-london/abingworth-fields or call the sales team on 01798 500082.

