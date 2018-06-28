That’s cool ... Diane dips a toe in the water as heatwave continues

Uckfield Town Councillor Diane Ward shows everyone how to cool off in the heatwave.

A paddling pool may be a little old-fashioned, but it is certainly effective.

The unbroken sunshine is set to continue, with temperatures likely to soar this weekend and records being predicted by the Met Office.

The temperature in the county town of Lewes shortly after 1pm today (Thursday, June 28) was 26C (78.8F) and it was slightly cooler on the coast at Seaford with the thermometer showing 24C (75.2F).

Yesterday (Wednesday, June 27) was the hottest day of the year so far as the heatwave continues.

Porthmadog in north-west Wales beat its own record of 30.8C (87.4F) recorded on Tuesday, and the Met Office warned that temperatures were still rising, meaning the record could be broken once again within the next 24 hours.

Parts of the UK are hotter than Athens in Greece, and on a par with Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Rio in Brazil.