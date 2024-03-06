The 1066 Business Awards. Have you entered yet?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 1066 Business Awards are back and are here to recognise the efforts, passion, and successes of businesses in the Rother and Hastings Area!
Choose from 8 categories, suitable for all types of business, from the self-employed to the multi-national corporation and participants can enter as many categories as they like! You can enter yourself, or why not nominate a business you feel needs recognition?
Judging will be carried out by the category sponsor and a panel of judges from hosts Let's Do Business Group.
The awards will be presented at a Business Lunch held at Bannatynes Hotel Hastings on 6th June between 11.45am - 3pm where we will also hear from inspirational East Sussex Business Leaders Rich Moore from SourceBMX and Rachel Watkins OBE from Tiny Box Company.
To enter visit - https://www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk/1066-business-awards
Let's take a peek at the categories...
Best New Business
Sponsored by Holland Harper LLP
For startup businesses (less than 2 years old)
Lone Ranger
For self-employed/Freelancers/Entrepreneurs
Growth Champion
Sponsored by Beaming
For businesses that have exhibited outstanding growth
Community Spirit
Sponsored by Marshall-Tufflex Ltd
For making a positive impact on the community
People First
Sponsored by TE Connectivity
An employer focussed on the development and wellbeing of its people
New Directions
For businesses that have evolved and developed
Extra Mile
For exceptional customer service
Future Leader
For an under 35 who has great leadership potential
Entries close on April 1st - so what are you waiting for?
Let's Do Business Group is also looking for award category sponsors to help judge the awards and be a part of this momentous event. For more information email [email protected]