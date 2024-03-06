The 1066 Business Awards. Have you entered yet?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 1066 Business Awards are back and are here to recognise the efforts, passion, and successes of businesses in the Rother and Hastings Area!

Choose from 8 categories, suitable for all types of business, from the self-employed to the multi-national corporation and participants can enter as many categories as they like! You can enter yourself, or why not nominate a business you feel needs recognition?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judging will be carried out by the category sponsor and a panel of judges from hosts Let's Do Business Group.

1066 Business Awards 2024

The awards will be presented at a Business Lunch held at Bannatynes Hotel Hastings on 6th June between 11.45am - 3pm where we will also hear from inspirational East Sussex Business Leaders Rich Moore from SourceBMX and Rachel Watkins OBE from Tiny Box Company.

To enter visit - https://www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk/1066-business-awards

Let's take a peek at the categories...

Best New Business

Sponsored by Holland Harper LLP

For startup businesses (less than 2 years old)

Lone Ranger

For self-employed/Freelancers/Entrepreneurs

Growth Champion

Sponsored by Beaming

For businesses that have exhibited outstanding growth

Community Spirit

Sponsored by Marshall-Tufflex Ltd

For making a positive impact on the community

People First

Sponsored by TE Connectivity

An employer focussed on the development and wellbeing of its people

New Directions

For businesses that have evolved and developed

Extra Mile

For exceptional customer service

Future Leader

For an under 35 who has great leadership potential

Entries close on April 1st - so what are you waiting for?