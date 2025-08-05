The Addams Family is Hastings summer youth project

The White Rock Summer Youth Project in Hastings promises a “hilariously heartwarming musical for all ages” with The Addams Family – A Musical Comedy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Learning and participation manager Laura Bateman, who produces the project said: “The White Rock Summer Youth Project is thrilled to present The Addams Family, a delightfully dark musical comedy celebrating the quirks and chaos of family life. This full-scale production will take centre stage at Hastings White Rock from August 14–16, brought to life by a talented cast of local young performers.

“Now in its 22nd year, the White Rock Summer Youth Project continues its tradition of producing a high-quality theatrical production, combining the energy and enthusiasm of 100 young performers with the guidance of a professional creative team. Featuring a live band, professional lighting, sound, sets and costumes, this summer's production promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Summer Youth Project is truly one of the highlights of the year at the venue. It’s an amazing opportunity for young people to work alongside a professional creative team and bring a first-class musical to life on the main stage. Beyond the performance itself, the project helps build confidence, self-esteem and lifelong friendships. It’s about much more than just putting on a show. If you’ve never seen one of our Summer Youth Productions before, I urge you to come along. You’ll be blown away by the talent and the sheer joy these young performers bring to the stage.”

Based on the kooky characters created by Charles Addams, The Addams Family tells an original story filled with laughs, love and a celebration of family.

“The plot centres on Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, respectable young man from a normal family. When Wednesday invites her boyfriend and his parents to dinner, secrets are revealed, relationships are tested, and hilarity ensues. Join us for a feast of music, mayhem, and mischief as this beloved, quirky family faces one of their biggest challenges yet: acting normal for just one night.”

Performances are from Thursday, August 14-Saturday, August 16 at 7pm and at 2pm (Fri & Sat only)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets available at whiterocktheatre.org.uk or via the box office on 01424 462280.

Based on characters created by Charles Addams originally produced on Broadway by Stuart Oken, Roy Furman, Michael Leavitt, Five Cent Productions, Stephen Schuler, Decca Theatricals, Scott M. Delman, Stuart Ditsky, Terry Allen Kramer, Stephanie P. McClelland, James L. Nederlander, Eva Price, Jam Theatricals/Mary LuRoffe, Pittsburgh CLO/Gutterman-Swinsky, Vivek Tiwary/Gary Kaplan, The Weinstein Company/Clarence, LLC, Adam Zotovich/Tribe Theatricals.