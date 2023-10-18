The Al-TURNER-tive Art Exhibition in Eastbourne

While the Turner prize show at the Towner Gallery continues to pull in crowds, the Society of Eastbourne Artists is hoping it’s Al-TURNER-tive Art Exhibition at Eastbourne Town Hall, will prove equally popular.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Society of Eastbourne Artists will be holding its second exhibition of the year over the weekend of November 4th and 5th from 10:00 in the morning to 4:00 each afternoon. More than 150 paintings will be on display in the wonderful Ceremonies Room at Eastbourne Town Hall.

Most of the paintings will be for sale with a donation from each one sold going to the Mayor of Eastbourne’s charities. Prizes are awarded in various categories and the Mayor get's to choose a favourite as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eastbourne Herald Trophy and the President's Award (see below) will be awarded to overall winners.

Beginnings by Christine Munro - winner, President's Award May 2023

The Society, which was founded in 1946 is a lively and thriving nonprofit-making organisation with close to 150 members. Its aim is to promote art through demonstrations, workshops, and exhibitions. Membership is open to anyone who has an interest in art.

Rosemary Drysdale, chairperson of the Society said "We're looking forward to welcoming the public to our show which we hope will be a resounding success."