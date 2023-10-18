BREAKING
The Al-TURNER-tive Art Exhibition in Eastbourne

While the Turner prize show at the Towner Gallery continues to pull in crowds, the Society of Eastbourne Artists is hoping it’s Al-TURNER-tive Art Exhibition at Eastbourne Town Hall, will prove equally popular.
By Fiona CainContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
The Society of Eastbourne Artists will be holding its second exhibition of the year over the weekend of November 4th and 5th from 10:00 in the morning to 4:00 each afternoon. More than 150 paintings will be on display in the wonderful Ceremonies Room at Eastbourne Town Hall.

Most of the paintings will be for sale with a donation from each one sold going to the Mayor of Eastbourne’s charities. Prizes are awarded in various categories and the Mayor get's to choose a favourite as well.

The Eastbourne Herald Trophy and the President's Award (see below) will be awarded to overall winners.

Beginnings by Christine Munro - winner, President's Award May 2023Beginnings by Christine Munro - winner, President's Award May 2023
Beginnings by Christine Munro - winner, President's Award May 2023

The Society, which was founded in 1946 is a lively and thriving nonprofit-making organisation with close to 150 members. Its aim is to promote art through demonstrations, workshops, and exhibitions. Membership is open to anyone who has an interest in art.

Rosemary Drysdale, chairperson of the Society said "We're looking forward to welcoming the public to our show which we hope will be a resounding success."

This year, the President’s Award has been renamed the Andrew Forrest Memorial Trophy in honour of the Society’s immediate past president who was tragically killed in a traffic accident earlier this year.

