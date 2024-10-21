The annual Mid Sussex Remembrance Concert confirmed

The annual Mid Sussex Remembrance Concert is on Saturday, November 9 at 7.30pm in St Wilfrid’s Church, Church Road, Haywards Heath, performed by Ardingly Choral Society and Handcross Park School Choirs with local MPs and the town’s Deputy Mayor in attendance.

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “In aid of the Royal British Legion and Lovey Foundation (UK), this concert has always been popular for its combination of devotional music and lively choral pieces.

“The main work is Bach’s joyful Magnificat which is full of exciting, brief choruses and reflective solo arias. Karl Jenkins’ Mass for Peace: The Armed Man Suite has become a firm favourite for its strong emotional appeal and energetic outbursts. These works are preceded by Robert Hammersley’s own setting of Remembrance: For the Fallen, and Handcross School Choirs leading with Bring Him Home (Les Misérables).

“Audiences may well be acquainted with the soloists, Olivia Bell (soprano), Alexandra Gibson (alto), Lawrence Olsworth-Peter (tenor) and Matthew Duncan (bass), with Helen Arnold (harp) and David Moore (organ). It will be especially moving to have the harp enhancing the performances. Robert Hammersley will be conducting and introducing the items.

“The concert is in aid of the Royal British Legion, as usual, but the Haywards Heath based charity Lovey Foundation (UK) may not be so well known in its vital work enabling the children of subsistence farmers in northeastern Ghana to access education.

“Tickets (£15) are available online on the Ardingly Choral Society website or with cash on the door. You will be rewarded with a very warm welcome and some most appealing music!”